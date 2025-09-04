Next Article
Google Maps now shows directions on your Wear OS watch
Google Maps just made life a little easier for smartwatch users—now, if you start walking or biking directions on your phone, the app will automatically pop up on your Wear OS watch.
No more fumbling with tiny screens to get your route; it's all about smoother, quicker navigation right from your wrist.
Directions now show up automatically
This feature isn't brand new, but as of this update, it's turned on by default for every Wear OS watch—not just Pixel models.
That means whether you're heading out with a Pixel Watch 3 or something else, directions will show up automatically when you need them.
Less setup, more time enjoying your ride or walk!