Google Maps updates ask maps with itinerary builder and traffic
Google Maps just dropped some pretty useful updates to its Ask Maps feature.
Now you can build detailed travel itineraries: think numbered stops, day-by-day plans, and live traffic information, all in one place.
Sharing your trip or exporting it to Google Docs is super easy, so organizing group plans or keeping track of your schedule is way less stressful.
Ask Maps adds alerts and bookings
There's also a "Know Before You Go" tool that shows things like delays and tolls before you hit the road.
Plus, if you need a haircut or want to book pet care (or even car repairs), you can set up appointments with local businesses right from the app.
Most features are available worldwide on Android and iOS, but appointment booking and "Know Before You Go" are U.S.-only for now.
Ask Maps has also expanded into 30 more European countries, including Spain, Germany, and the UK so more people can try it out.