Google Maps will finally work in South Korea

What does this mean for Google Maps?

If you've ever tried using Google Maps in South Korea, you know the struggle—local apps like Naver and Kakao have dominated because Google's version was basically broken.

This change comes after US pressure and will make life much easier for tourists and locals who prefer global apps.

There are still tight rules: Google has to keep some data local, blur military sites, and station a dedicated Korea map manager domestically so security stays tight.

As Google's VP Cris Turner put it, "We welcome today's decision and look forward to our ongoing collaboration with local officials to bring a fully functioning Google Maps to Korea."