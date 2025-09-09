Next Article
Google Maps will start blurring sensitive locations in South Korea
Google is about to start blurring sensitive spots on its maps in South Korea, following the country's tough rules on map data.
This helps Google play by local laws and better compete with homegrown apps like Naver and Kakao, which already keep their map data inside the country for security reasons.
Google is working with local partners
Because it's all about balancing tech access and national security.
By working with approved Korean partners like T Map Mobility—and agreeing to hide certain locations—Google hopes to unlock better services for users in South Korea.
It's also part of a bigger push: Google wants permission down the line to use even sharper map details, but only if it fully meets Korea's strict conditions.