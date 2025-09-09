Next Article
iPhone 17 launch today: How to watch livestream
Apple is gearing up to reveal the iPhone 17 lineup at its big event on September 9, 2024, with Apple CEO Tim Cook opening the keynote at the Steve Jobs Theater.
Alongside the new phones, expect fresh updates for Apple Watch and a new AirPods Pro.
If you're curious about what's next from Apple, this is one launch you won't want to miss.
What to expect from the event
Catch the livestream on Apple's website, YouTube channel, or Apple TV app starting at 10:00am PT (10:30pm IST).
The iPhone 17 series will likely feature four models—including a super-thin "Air" version and upgraded cameras for the Pros.
Plus, keep an eye out for possible reveals like the Apple Watch Ultra 3 and AirPods Pro 3 with rumored health features.
Pre-orders are expected right after the event!