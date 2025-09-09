iPhone 17 launch today: How to watch livestream Technology Sep 09, 2025

Apple is gearing up to reveal the iPhone 17 lineup at its big event on September 9, 2024, with Apple CEO Tim Cook opening the keynote at the Steve Jobs Theater.

Alongside the new phones, expect fresh updates for Apple Watch and a new AirPods Pro.

If you're curious about what's next from Apple, this is one launch you won't want to miss.