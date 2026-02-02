Google may have to pay publishers for AI training data Technology Feb 02, 2026

The UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) is pushing new rules for Google, aiming to give publishers more control over how their content is used in AI features like AI Overviews or for training external AI.

If publishers opt out, the proposals would prohibit Google from introducing ranking signals designed to downrank those publishers and would require better attribution and disaggregated engagement metrics—they would still receive proper credit and access to data on things like clicks and impressions.