Google may have to pay publishers for AI training data
The UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) is pushing new rules for Google, aiming to give publishers more control over how their content is used in AI features like AI Overviews or for training external AI.
If publishers opt out, the proposals would prohibit Google from introducing ranking signals designed to downrank those publishers and would require better attribution and disaggregated engagement metrics—they would still receive proper credit and access to data on things like clicks and impressions.
CMA's new digital markets rules
These are the first big steps under the UK's new digital markets rules, designed to make things fairer for news outlets and help fight issues like AI scraping.
CMA chief Sarah Cardell says these changes could mean better deals for creators and more innovation online.
Plus, Google is now considering letting sites opt out of generative AI without messing up search results—a move that matters to over 200,000 UK businesses spending billions on online ads.