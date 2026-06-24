Google Meet adds browser joining on iPhone and iPad
Technology
Big news for iPhone and iPad users: Starting June 24, 2026, you can hop into Google Meet video calls using Safari or any browser; no need to download the Meet or Gmail apps.
Even if you don't have a Google account, you can still join by just entering your name.
It's all about making meetings a bit more hassle-free.
Google enables browser joining without apps
If you don't have the Meet or Gmail apps installed, Google will activate this browser-based feature for you.
That means joining calls is quicker and easier, especially if you only use Google Meet occasionally.
Say goodbye to extra downloads and hello to smoother video chats on your iPhone or iPad.