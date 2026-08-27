Google Messages announces customizable bubble and wallpaper themes on Android
Technology
Google Messages has officially announced custom chat themes for Android, so you can finally give your conversations some personality.
You can pick bubble colors and wallpapers from fun categories like animals, space, or landscapes, or even use your own photos.
If you're picky about colors, there's a manual adjustment option too.
Set Google Messages themes privately
To try it out, open a chat, tap the person's name or the three-dot menu, and hit "Chat theme" to choose your look.
Only you see your chosen theme (it's private and device-specific).
The update is still rolling out, so if you don't see it yet, keep an eye out for a red dot in the menu.