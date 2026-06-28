Google Messages beta adds themes, inline replies, emoji photo reactions
Google Messages is rolling out a fresh beta update with more ways to make your chats feel personal: think new "Chat theme" options, including nine colors and fun wallpapers like Animals and Landscapes.
Soon, Android and iPhone users will get smoother RCS chats with inline replies and emoji photo reactions, plus a cleaner look for read receipts and menus that feel more interactive.
Samsung Messages shutting down in July
Samsung Messages is shutting down in July, so US users will switch over to Google Messages for a more unified experience.
On desktop, signing in will require your Google Account instead of QR codes, making things both easier and safer.
Recent updates also brought end-to-end encrypted RCS between Android and iPhone, plus handy tweaks like editing Smart Replies before sending.