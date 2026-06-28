Google Messages beta adds themes, inline replies, emoji photo reactions Technology Jun 28, 2026

Google Messages is rolling out a fresh beta update with more ways to make your chats feel personal: think new "Chat theme" options, including nine colors and fun wallpapers like Animals and Landscapes.

Soon, Android and iPhone users will get smoother RCS chats with inline replies and emoji photo reactions, plus a cleaner look for read receipts and menus that feel more interactive.