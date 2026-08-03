Google Messages beta lets users rearrange chat shortcut tiles
Technology
Google Messages just dropped a handy update in its latest beta. Now you can rearrange the shortcut grid in your chats.
Tap the + next to your message box, and you'll see tiles for things like Gallery, Camera, GIFs, and more.
The layout adapts to your screen size, and moving tiles is as simple as holding and dragging them where you want.
Google Messages beta adds location tiles
With up to 11 options, including new real-time location and one-time location tiles, you can organize shortcuts so your favorite actions are right where you need them.
This feature is available for beta users, making it easier to tailor Google Messages to fit your style.