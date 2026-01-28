Google Messages gets a smoother photo sharing upgrade Technology Jan 28, 2026

Google Messages just made sharing photos way easier.

Now, when you tap the gallery icon, you get instant access to both your camera and all your recent pics—no more jumping between apps or extra taps.

The new feature was announced on January 28, 2026, and opens in an embedded view combining the camera and photo picker; upon scrolling, the image/video grid expands to full-screen and shows a "To [contact]" label at the top.