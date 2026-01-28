Google Messages gets a smoother photo sharing upgrade
Google Messages just made sharing photos way easier.
Now, when you tap the gallery icon, you get instant access to both your camera and all your recent pics—no more jumping between apps or extra taps.
The new feature was announced on January 28, 2026, and opens in an embedded view combining the camera and photo picker; upon scrolling, the image/video grid expands to full-screen and shows a "To [contact]" label at the top.
Quick picks and better privacy
The new photo picker sits right below the camera button, so snapping a pic or picking one from your library is super simple.
Tap a photo for a big preview; change your mind and it disappears—no fuss.
You can also scroll through all your albums or search Google Photos without leaving the app.
Only share what you want
Best part? Apps now only see the photos you select—nothing else in your gallery. This keeps things private while still feeling seamless to use.
The update works on Android 14+ (with SDK Extensions 15+), but for now it's rolling out first to Android 16 devices.