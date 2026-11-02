Google Messages gets purple glow gradient icon like Google Chat
Technology
Google is updating its Messages app with a cool gradient icon: think purple glow on a dark blue background.
If it reminds you of Google Chat, that's on purpose.
Only in Google Messages beta now
The gradient look started showing up in Google Workspace apps over the past year and has since popped up in Google Wallet and Pixel Buds, too.
Right now, the new Messages icon is only in the beta version, but if history repeats itself, everyone should see it roll out soon.