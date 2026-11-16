Google Messages is working on persistent audio playback outside chats
Good news for anyone who loves sending voice notes: Google Messages is working on an update that lets you keep listening to audio messages even when you leave the chat.
No more playback stopping just because you switched conversations, finally!
Google Messages working on notification controls
You'll also get new playback controls right in your notifications, like pause, play, and skip forward by 5 to 30 seconds.
The voice note icon might get a fresh look too, switching to a classic mic symbol for clarity.
Plus, Google might let you pin more than six chats soon, though these features are still in the works.