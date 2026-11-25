Google Messages launches Gemini Channels beta for tasks, travel, deliveries
Google Messages just dropped a beta feature called Gemini Channels, letting you get handy AI-powered updates on your tasks, travel plans, and package deliveries, all right in your texts.
You'll spot the existing floating Gemini button that helps you set things up and even chat directly with Gemini inside the app.
Gemini Tasks free in 6 countries
Besides reminders for stuff like Black Friday deals or when your packages arrive, Gemini Channels also keeps tabs on flight prices, alerts when a tracked product becomes available at a lower price, and subscription renewals.
You can ask questions or send media too.
For now, it's only live in the US (and you'll need to enable Tasks in the Gemini app), but Gemini Tasks just expanded to free users in six countries, including the US Canada, India, Australia, Japan, and South Korea.