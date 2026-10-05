Google, Microsoft and NVIDIA introduce agentic resource discovery open standard
Google, Microsoft, and NVIDIA announced a new open standard called Agentic Resource Discovery (ARD).
It's designed to help artificial intelligence (AI) systems find and verify useful tools online, fixing the old problem where AI systems could only use what was directly linked.
Now, discovering new AI skills should be way simpler.
ARD catalogs resources with cryptographic security
ARD organizes resources using a catalog system (think DNS for AI), so organizations can list their tools in special files that registries pick up.
This helps platforms like GitHub's Agent Finder connect AI systems with what they need.
Plus, ARD bakes in strong security with cryptographic trust metadata and enterprise controls.
The big picture: this move could make future AI systems much more flexible and connected across the web.