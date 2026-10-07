Google, Microsoft and NVIDIA introduce ARD open specification for AI
Technology
Google, Microsoft, and NVIDIA just introduced Agentic Resource Discovery (ARD), an open specification for publishing, discovering, and verifying AI capabilities across the web.
With ARD, AI agents can now find and use resources all over the internet, not just what's directly plugged into them.
ARD registries use cryptography
ARD works through catalogs and registries (think: web pages for AIs and search engines for the agentic web), letting organizations share resources in a secure way using cryptography.
Early tools like GitHub's Agent Finder show how it works in action.
The goal? Help AIs work together better, improve interoperability and decentralized discovery, and keep sensitive data safe while building a more connected AI world.