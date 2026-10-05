Google Microsoft and partners announce ARD to discover AI resources

Google, Microsoft, GoDaddy, Hugging Face, NVIDIA, Salesforce, ServiceNow, Databricks, Snowflake, GitHub, and Cisco have announced a new standard, Agentic Resource Discovery (ARD), designed to make it easier for everyone to find and verify AI resources online.

The idea is to create one consistent system so AI agents and clients don't have to hunt all over the internet for tools, skills, or other agents.

Interestingly, big names like OpenAI and Anthropic aren't part of this project.