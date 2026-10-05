Google Microsoft and partners announce ARD to discover AI resources
Google, Microsoft, GoDaddy, Hugging Face, NVIDIA, Salesforce, ServiceNow, Databricks, Snowflake, GitHub, and Cisco have announced a new standard, Agentic Resource Discovery (ARD), designed to make it easier for everyone to find and verify AI resources online.
The idea is to create one consistent system so AI agents and clients don't have to hunt all over the internet for tools, skills, or other agents.
Interestingly, big names like OpenAI and Anthropic aren't part of this project.
ARD uses website files for verification
With ARD, organizations can list their AI resources in a special file on their websites, kind of like an easy-to-read menu that search engines can check and verify.
Google says this could help level the playing field by making access more open and less controlled by just a few companies.
Still, there are some worries about security since the system relies heavily on trusting website domains.