Google moves DeepMind's 90-person AI responsibility team to global affairs
Google is moving DeepMind's 90-person AI responsibility team, who handle things like spotting risks from advanced AI, to its global affairs division starting in September.
This shake-up follows Demis Hassabis stepping down as CEO of DeepMind and moving into a chairman role, and some staff are worried about losing independence or access to the teams building AI models.
DeepMind team retains computing resources
Despite the move, the team will still get to use DeepMind's computing power and retain its existing computing resources and headcount, according to Vice President Helen King.
Other groups like human resources and policy are also shifting over as part of a wider company reorganization, which comes after Jeff Dean and three other senior DeepMind researchers recently left the company.