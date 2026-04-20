Google moves redesigned Gemini live to Gemini app home

Adds transcript button, sharing and mute

The refreshed design puts "Live with Gemini" at the top, adds an easy-to-find transcript button, and swaps the old prompt box for a sleek pill-shaped bar with a blue waveform.

You can now share your camera or screen from one side, while muting your mic is just a tap away.

No more hidden gestures. Exiting is simple too: just use your keyboard or swipe back.

The overlay still looks the same for now, but will get updated to match this friendlier vibe.