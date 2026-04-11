Google Nest doorbells hit lowest prices of the year Technology Apr 11, 2026

The Nest doorbells are now at their lowest prices of the year in 2026.

The battery-powered model is now $129.99 (down $50) at Amazon and Best Buy (great for renters or anyone who wants easy setup).

The wired third-generation version is $139.99 (a $40 cut) at Amazon, Best Buy, and the Google Store, letting you keep an eye on visitors and deliveries right from your phone.