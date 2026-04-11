Google Nest doorbells hit lowest prices of the year
The Nest doorbells are now at their lowest prices of the year in 2026.
The battery-powered model is now $129.99 (down $50) at Amazon and Best Buy (great for renters or anyone who wants easy setup).
The wired third-generation version is $139.99 (a $40 cut) at Amazon, Best Buy, and the Google Store, letting you keep an eye on visitors and deliveries right from your phone.
Free alerts, wired model adds 2K
Both doorbells have night vision, two-way audio, and work smoothly with other Google devices.
You'll get alerts for people or packages even without a subscription, but the wired model steps things up with sharper 2K video and a wider view.
Want more? Google Home Premium, which starts at $10 a month, gives you 30 days of event history, while the Google Home Premium Advanced plan ($20 a month) unlocks 24/7 recording for those who want full-on security.