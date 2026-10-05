Google now asks for selfie videos for recovery, experts worry
Locked out of your Google account? The latest update asks you to upload a selfie video to prove it's really you, especially if you're away from your usual device.
Google says these videos are safely encrypted, but some experts worry about privacy risks, especially with deepfakes getting smarter.
Google uses motion checks against deepfakes
Deepfakes can mimic real people pretty convincingly, which makes video verification tricky.
Experts like Ricardo Amper point out that hackers might try using fake videos to break in.
To fight this, Google's system checks for suspicious activity and asks users to do real-time movements in the video, making it harder for fakes to slip through.
For extra safety, experts suggest using multiple ways to verify your identity or adding recovery contacts you trust.