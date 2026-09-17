Google, NVIDIA and Emerald AI launch AEMA to free 100GW
Google, NVIDIA, and Emerald AI just launched the AI Energy Management Alliance (AEMA) to help data centers use less power when the grid is stressed.
The goal? Free up 100 gigawatts of capacity by temporarily dialing back electricity use, so our favorite apps and services can keep running smoothly as demand keeps growing.
Other big names like Anthropic and major utilities are also on board.
Emerald AI raises $150 million
Emerald AI's software lets data centers pause nonessential tasks instead of relying on polluting diesel generators, a move that could save a ton of energy. They have raised $150 million to scale this up.
Still, as Emerald AI's Chief Scientist Ayse Coskun points out, these strategies are helpful but will not solve every grid problem; bigger fixes are still needed for our ever-hungry digital world.