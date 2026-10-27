Google October 2026 system update improves pairing, storage and alerts
Technology
Google just dropped its October 2026 system update, and it's packed with upgrades to make your devices work smarter together.
Expect faster Google One storage management, a new menu in Google Account settings, and smoother pairing with Android XR glasses and true wireless stereo earbuds.
Plus, earthquake alerts are now easier to spot, so you'll stay in the loop during emergencies.
Google improves performance, security, Play features
This update isn't just about looks: it boosts performance and security on phones and PCs, too.
The latest Android WebView brings better app privacy, while the Play Store adds cool features like video citations in Ask Play, Playbacks for gaming highlights, and more ways to share Play Shorts.
Overall, it's all about making your experience simpler, safer, and more fun.