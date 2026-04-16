Google One premium members get yearlong half price YouTube Premium Technology Apr 16, 2026

If you're on the Google One Premium plan (that's the one with 2TB of storage or more), you can now get YouTube Premium at half price for a whole year.

This deal is live in Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Japan, and the US.

To grab it, just cancel your current YouTube Premium and sign up again through the Google One website by April 29.