Google One premium members get yearlong half price YouTube Premium
Technology
If you're on the Google One Premium plan (that's the one with 2TB of storage or more), you can now get YouTube Premium at half price for a whole year.
This deal is live in Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Japan, and the US.
To grab it, just cancel your current YouTube Premium and sign up again through the Google One website by April 29.
Discount excludes Basic Standard AI Plus
This discount doesn't apply if you're on Basic, Standard, or Google AI Plus plans.
Also worth noting: AI Pro users already get a small break on YouTube Premium, and if you're on AI Ultra, it's included with your plan, so check your perks before switching!