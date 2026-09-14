Google OpenAI and Anthropic discuss forming AI safety standards group
Google, OpenAI, and Anthropic are in talks to create a group that sets safety standards for AI.
The idea is inspired by a proposal from Google DeepMind's CEO Demis Hassabis for a U.S.-led standards body: think of it like FINRA but for AI.
This comes as more people worry about how powerful AI is becoming and who keeps it in check.
Planned group to include independent experts
The planned group would include independent experts and voices from open-source communities to make sure oversight is not just in the hands of big companies.
OpenAI chief scientist Jakub Pachocki says international standards are key, and more details are coming soon.
But not all tech leaders agree. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg reportedly pushed back against the idea when talking to President Trump.
Meanwhile, recent hacking incidents involving AI have made the need for better safety measures even clearer.