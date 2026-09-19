Google, OpenAI, Anthropic, SpaceXAI sued in California over AI collusion
Google, OpenAI, Anthropic, and SpaceXAI are being sued in California for allegedly teaming up to slow down artificial intelligence progress.
The lawsuit, filed on Friday, September 18, 2026, claims these companies made secret deals that break antitrust laws and could hurt competition in the fast-moving artificial intelligence world.
Suit alleges pact called AI safety
The suit argues these tech giants tried to dodge new artificial intelligence regulations by calling their agreement a safety breakthrough.
Attorney Nick Rowley says the goal is to stop companies from making behind-the-scenes deals that sidestep public accountability.
If this case succeeds, it could mean stricter rules for how big tech collaborates on future artificial intelligence projects, something lawmakers and the public are watching closely right now.