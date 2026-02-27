Google, OpenAI employees back Anthropic's Pentagon refusal
Technology
Hundreds of employees from Google DeepMind and OpenAI have signed an open letter backing Anthropic after it refused a Pentagon request to loosen restrictions on its Claude AI models.
The US Department of Defense wanted the models available for surveillance and autonomous military actions, but Anthropic said no.
Debate over who controls powerful AI heating up
This is a rare moment where big tech rivals are uniting to draw a line on how their AI gets used—especially when it comes to government surveillance or lethal force without human oversight.
Anthropic said it could not accede to the request.
With the Pentagon threatening tough action if they don't comply, the debate over who controls powerful AI—and how far companies will go to protect ethical boundaries—is heating up.