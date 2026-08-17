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Home / News / Technology News / Why Google has partnered with Arsenal, Bayern, Barcelona, Liverpool, PSG
Why Google has partnered with Arsenal, Bayern, Barcelona, Liverpool, PSG
Gemini AI and Pixel smartphones will be used to enhance matchday experiences

Why Google has partnered with Arsenal, Bayern, Barcelona, Liverpool, PSG

By Dwaipayan Roy
Aug 17, 2026
03:16 pm
What's the story

Google has announced long-term partnerships with five of Europe's top football clubs, Arsenal FC, FC Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Liverpool FC, and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). The tech giant's Gemini AI and Pixel smartphones will be used to enhance matchday experiences and club content. Fans will get access to AI-driven match insights as well as behind-the-scenes content through these collaborations.

Enhanced experience

Gemini will serve as a personal AI assistant for fans

Under the new football partnerships, Gemini will serve as a personal AI assistant for fans.

It will help them explore match and club information, analyze moments like formation changes during matches, access head-to-head statistics, and settle post-match debates.

The proactive capabilities of Gemini will also enable it to handle tasks on users' behalf.

Media collaboration

Google Pixel to capture behind-the-scenes moments

Google Pixel will work with the clubs' media teams to capture behind-the-scenes moments, player interactions, and matchday content.

The clubs will use Pixel's cameras and AI tools as part of Google's "Shot on Pixel" series.

This collaboration aims to give fans a new perspective on matches and the moments surrounding them.

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Women's football

Partnerships aim to boost global visibility of women's football

The partnerships will also focus on increasing the global visibility of women's football.

Google said it will work with both men's and women's teams to produce pitch-side content and amplify coverage of the women's game globally.

This initiative comes as a response to the visibility gap in women's football despite growing audiences and record crowds at tournaments.

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