Why Google has partnered with Arsenal, Bayern, Barcelona, Liverpool, PSG
What's the story
Google has announced long-term partnerships with five of Europe's top football clubs, Arsenal FC, FC Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Liverpool FC, and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). The tech giant's Gemini AI and Pixel smartphones will be used to enhance matchday experiences and club content. Fans will get access to AI-driven match insights as well as behind-the-scenes content through these collaborations.
Enhanced experience
Gemini will serve as a personal AI assistant for fans
Under the new football partnerships, Gemini will serve as a personal AI assistant for fans.
It will help them explore match and club information, analyze moments like formation changes during matches, access head-to-head statistics, and settle post-match debates.
The proactive capabilities of Gemini will also enable it to handle tasks on users' behalf.
Media collaboration
Google Pixel to capture behind-the-scenes moments
Google Pixel will work with the clubs' media teams to capture behind-the-scenes moments, player interactions, and matchday content.
The clubs will use Pixel's cameras and AI tools as part of Google's "Shot on Pixel" series.
This collaboration aims to give fans a new perspective on matches and the moments surrounding them.
Women's football
Partnerships aim to boost global visibility of women's football
The partnerships will also focus on increasing the global visibility of women's football.
Google said it will work with both men's and women's teams to produce pitch-side content and amplify coverage of the women's game globally.
This initiative comes as a response to the visibility gap in women's football despite growing audiences and record crowds at tournaments.