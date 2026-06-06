Google Chrome's latest update fixes 400+ security vulnerabilities
What's the story
Google has released a major update for its Chrome browser, fixing as many as 429 security vulnerabilities. The update, which brings the browser to version 149.0.7827.53 on Linux and 149.0.7827.53/54 on Mac and Windows platforms, addresses a total of 22 critical issues with a Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVE) severity rating of "critical." Most of these vulnerabilities were discovered by Google's own internal security AI tooling rather than external researchers or bug bounty hunters.
Exploit history
None of the vulnerabilities were exploited in the wild
The good news is that none of the vulnerabilities were exploited by attackers, also known as zero-day exploits, before the update was released. This means users can safely use Chrome without worrying about these security flaws being exploited in the wild. To ensure your browser is up-to-date and secure, you can manually trigger the update process through Chrome's menu options Help|About Google Chrome.
Bug bounty
Researchers rewarded for uncovering bugs
The latest update also highlights the continued efforts of security researchers in uncovering hidden vulnerabilities within the Chrome codebase. Some of these researchers even used AI to assist with their discoveries. They were rewarded a whopping $209,000 for their work on this update. The largest single payment of $97,000 went to an anonymous researcher who found a critical-rated out-of-bounds read and write vulnerability in Chrome's ANGLE component.
Vulnerability details
Critical issues addressed in the latest update
The latest update also addresses several critical vulnerabilities, including an out-of-bounds read and write in ANGLE (CVE-2026-10881), and a use-after-free vulnerability in Network (CVE-2026-10882). Other critical issues include use-after-free vulnerabilities in Chromecast (CVE-2026-10884) and Chrome for iOS (CVE-2026-10885), as well as multiple use-after-free vulnerabilities across various components such as FileSystem, Chromoting, Cast Streaming, GFX, Printing, and Ozone.