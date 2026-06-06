Google Chrome's latest update fixes 400+ security vulnerabilities

Exploit history

None of the vulnerabilities were exploited in the wild

The good news is that none of the vulnerabilities were exploited by attackers, also known as zero-day exploits, before the update was released. This means users can safely use Chrome without worrying about these security flaws being exploited in the wild. To ensure your browser is up-to-date and secure, you can manually trigger the update process through Chrome's menu options Help|About Google Chrome.