Android users get new protection against AI voice-cloning scams
What's the story
Google is introducing a new feature in its Phone app to protect users from AI impersonation scams. The update will alert you when a call from a scammer appears to be coming from one of your contacts' numbers. This way, you'll know it's a potential scam and can hang up immediately.
User access
Feature will be enabled by default
The new feature will be enabled by default for users with Android 12 and later, starting with Pixel phones. However, it only works if both you and your trusted contact use Phone by Google app. This is because a contact's device sends a "silent confirmation signal" that confirms the call is actually from your friend or family member.
Tech integration
Built on end-to-end encrypted RCS technology
Google has built this feature on end-to-end encrypted rich communication services (RCS) technology, which other apps can also use. The company says if a scammer tries to spoof your contact's number, "that initial confirmation signal will be missing." This innovative approach is part of Google's larger June Android drop, which also includes Apple AirDrop support for more devices and other user-friendly features.