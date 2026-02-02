Google Phone app now prevents your screen from flipping
Technology
Tired of your screen flipping sideways during calls?
Google just added a "Keep portrait mode on calls" feature to its Phone app, so your call screen stays upright—even if Auto-rotate is on.
This update comes after users kept asking for a fix to those annoying accidental rotations.
How to enable the new feature
To try it out, open the Google Phone app, tap the Menu (three bars), head to Settings > Display options, and look for "Keep portrait mode."
If it's missing, just force-stop the app from App info—this usually makes the new setting appear.
The goal: smoother calls and less fuss with your phone's orientation.