Google Photos acknowledges bug causing sharing, editing and deleting problems

If you're running into trouble sharing, editing, or deleting photos on Google Photos, especially after cropping or making edits, you're not alone.

Google has acknowledged the bug and says it's working on a fix.

As it put it, "The Google Photos team is working on rolling out a fix ASAP! [...] For now, users can try these 2 workarounds: 1) Tap 'Save as copy' when saving new edits, and 2) Visit photos.google.com to delete or share already-edited photos."