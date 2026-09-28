Google Photos acknowledges bug causing sharing, editing and deleting problems
If you're running into trouble sharing, editing, or deleting photos on Google Photos, especially after cropping or making edits, you're not alone.
Google has acknowledged the bug and says it's working on a fix.
As it put it, "The Google Photos team is working on rolling out a fix ASAP! [...] For now, users can try these 2 workarounds: 1) Tap 'Save as copy' when saving new edits, and 2) Visit photos.google.com to delete or share already-edited photos."
Google suggests saving copies, using photos.google.com
Until the update rolls out, Google suggests saving edited pictures as a new copy instead of overwriting the original.
You can also use the web version at photos.google.com to share or delete images without issues.
The glitch mostly hits newer Tensor-powered devices, but a Play Store update should set things right soon (no exact date yet).