Google Photos adds shortcut to jump to local folders
Technology
Google Photos for Android is rolling out a handy shortcut in version 7.64 that lets you jump straight to local folders—like Screenshots and Movies—right from the top bar.
Just tap the new file folder icon next to the plus and notification icons, and you'll land on the "On this device" page without digging through menus.
The feature is rolling out gradually
This shortcut works across all four tabs in Google Photos for Android, even though things are getting a bit crowded up top with other icons.
The feature is still rolling out, so if you don't see it yet, keep an eye out for updates.
Once it arrives, finding your saved photos and videos should feel a lot smoother.