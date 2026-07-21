Google Photos adds toggle between classic and AI-powered Ask Photos
Technology
Google Photos just rolled out a handy new toggle that lets you switch between its regular search and the AI-powered Ask Photos.
Announced back in March and officially launched on July 21, this feature makes it easier to choose the best search mode based on how simple or complex your query is.
Toggle available on Android and iOS
For quick, single-word searches, you'll stay with classic search, but if your request gets more detailed, Google Photos automatically shifts you to Ask Photos.
If you haven't tried Ask Photos yet, you'll still get classic search but might be nudged to check out the AI features.
The toggle is now live for both Android and iOS users, blending old-school searching with smart AI tools in one app.