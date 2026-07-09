Google Photos now lets you edit videos with AI
What's the story
Google Photos has introduced a new feature called "Video Remix," which uses artificial intelligence (AI) to edit and transform videos in seconds. The innovative tool is powered by Gemini Omni, Google's latest model that can "create anything from any input." The launch of Video Remix is part of Google's broader strategy to integrate more generative AI tools into its consumer apps, competing with tech giants like Apple, OpenAI, and Adobe.
User convenience
Video remix is available in the 'Create' tab
The Video Remix tool is available in the "Create" tab of Google Photos, making it easy for users to edit clips with just a few taps. The feature allows you to apply cinematic relighting to brighten up dark clips, swap out plain backgrounds for something else, or add artistic styles like watercolor and oil painting effects. This way, even ordinary videos can be transformed into share-worthy moments without professional skills or hours of editing.
Feature rollout
Available for Google AI Plus, Pro, and Ultra subscribers
The Video Remix tool is now available for eligible Google AI Plus, Pro, and Ultra subscribers in several countries including the US, Argentina, Bangladesh, Brazil, Colombia, Egypt, India, Indonesia, Japan, Mexico, Pakistan, Philippines, South Korea, and Turkey. The feature comes as part of a series of AI-powered updates to Google Photos. Recently launched touch-up tools let users make subtle edits like removing blemishes, refining skin texture, brightening eyes, whitening teeth, etc.
Expanded features
Other AI-powered features in Google Photos
The AI capabilities of Google Photos aren't limited to just video editing. The app also offers an AI-powered feature that converts photos of your clothes into a digital closet, where you can create new outfit ideas and virtually try them on. This shows how Google is leveraging its advanced technology to enhance user experience across different aspects of its services.