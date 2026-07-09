Google Photos now lets you edit videos with AI

User convenience

Video remix is available in the 'Create' tab

The Video Remix tool is available in the "Create" tab of Google Photos, making it easy for users to edit clips with just a few taps. The feature allows you to apply cinematic relighting to brighten up dark clips, swap out plain backgrounds for something else, or add artistic styles like watercolor and oil painting effects. This way, even ordinary videos can be transformed into share-worthy moments without professional skills or hours of editing.