Google Photos launches AI wardrobe for eligible users in India
Technology
Google Photos just rolled out its new AI Wardrobe feature for eligible Android and iOS users in India.
Now, you can scan your old photos, have the app pick out your clothes, and build a digital closet, so mixing and matching outfits is as easy as scrolling through your phone.
Google Photos adds Moods, Redact pen
Alongside AI Wardrobe, Google Photos added Moods (think vintage camera vibes for your pics) and upgraded its Markup tool with a Redact pen to blur out private info before sharing screenshots.
One heads-up: the Gemini Spark feature for smarter photo selection is only available to eligible Google AI Pro and Ultra subscribers in the US right now.