Google Photos launches redesigned floating bottom bar for Android users
Technology
Google Photos just dropped a redesigned floating bottom bar for Android users, starting July 8, 2026.
The new pill-shaped bar sits above the edge now and gives you quick access to Photos, Collections, Create, your current feed, and the Gemini-powered Ask Photos search.
This update is all about making things feel more spacious and letting your photos shine.
Day indicator moves to floating pill
The day indicator has moved to a floating pill at the top that pops up when you scroll.
If you miss the old grid style with date labels centered (like "Today" or "Yesterday"), you can bring it back in settings under "Show dates in grid."
The update comes with version 7.82 and is now widely available on Android, catching up to iOS users who got it earlier this year.