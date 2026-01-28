Google Photos' 'Photo to Video' gets a creative upgrade
Google Photos just leveled up its "Photo to Video" tool—now you can add your own text prompts for motion, style, and effects when turning pics into six-second clips.
Generated videos may now include audio by default, and you'll find the feature in the Create tab on Android and iOS; users 18 and older can input custom text prompts.
Make it yours—with limits
The new prompt interface suggests ideas you can tweak or totally rewrite, regenerating until it feels right.
Free users get a set number of video generations per day, but if you've got AI Pro or Ultra subscriptions, those limits go way up.
The rollout is starting now (with more regions coming soon).
More tools for your creative side
This update joins other AI-powered features and creation tools in Google Photos like Remix, Collage, Highlight video, Animation, and Me Meme—making your photo library a mini creative studio if you want to experiment with more than just memories.