The feature is limited to devices running Android 9.0 and above with at least 4GB of RAM

Google Photos now lets you brighten teeth, remove blemishes

By Mudit Dube 10:34 am Apr 21, 202610:34 am

What's the story

Google has unveiled a new set of touch-up tools for its image editor in Google Photos. The update is designed to provide subtle enhancements, refinements, or fixes to faces in photos. The feature is being rolled out globally on the Google Photos app starting today, but only on devices running Android 9.0 and above with at least 4GB of RAM.