Google Photos now lets you brighten teeth, remove blemishes
What's the story
Google has unveiled a new set of touch-up tools for its image editor in Google Photos. The update is designed to provide subtle enhancements, refinements, or fixes to faces in photos. The feature is being rolled out globally on the Google Photos app starting today, but only on devices running Android 9.0 and above with at least 4GB of RAM.
Feature details
How to use touch-up tools in Google Photos
The new touch-up tools can be accessed by selecting a specific face in a photo. They can remove unwanted blemishes, whiten teeth, smooth skin, and make changes to irises, under-eye areas, eyebrows, and lips. The intensity of these effects can be adjusted to ensure they are subtle enough not to be noticeable.
Feature integration
Gemini's opt-in personal intelligence feature
The launch of the new touch-up tools comes less than a week after Google announced its Gemini's opt-in Personal Intelligence feature. This innovative tool uses images from Google Photos, including those of friends and family, to guide Nano Banana 2's generation process. The result is more personalized images for users.