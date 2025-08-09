Google Pixel 10 series launch set for August 20

What to expect from Pixel 10 Pro Fold

The Pixel 10 Pro Fold is Google's debut foldable phone, taking on Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold7.

It packs a sharp 6.4-inch display, Tensor G5 chip, up to 16GB RAM, and a huge 1TB of storage.

Camera-wise, you get a dual rear setup and a solid front camera.

With a hefty 5,015mAh battery and fast charging support, it starts at $799 in the US—sales begin right after launch.