Google Pixel 10 series launch set for August 20
Google is rolling out its new Pixel 10 lineup on August 20, 2025, with a live launch on YouTube at 1:00pm ET.
The series features the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and for the first time—a foldable model called the Pixel 10 Pro Fold.
What to expect from Pixel 10 Pro Fold
The Pixel 10 Pro Fold is Google's debut foldable phone, taking on Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold7.
It packs a sharp 6.4-inch display, Tensor G5 chip, up to 16GB RAM, and a huge 1TB of storage.
Camera-wise, you get a dual rear setup and a solid front camera.
With a hefty 5,015mAh battery and fast charging support, it starts at $799 in the US—sales begin right after launch.