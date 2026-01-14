Google Pixel 10a arrives early in February 2026
Google's Pixel 10a is dropping mid-February, almost two months ahead of last year's release.
It comes in four fresh colors—Obsidian (black), Fog (off-white), Lavender, and Berry—with your choice of 128GB or 256GB storage.
Quick look at the specs
You get a sharp 6.28-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate.
Powered by the new Tensor G4 chip and paired with 8GB RAM, it packs a hefty 5100mAh battery supporting wired charging—so you're set for long days.
Cameras and price
The Pixel 10a brings a solid camera setup: a main 48MP lens, plus a wide-angle and selfie camera (both at 13MP).
Expect pricing to start around the same range as the Pixel 9a, which was $329.9 for the base model.
How does it stack up?
Designed to take on Samsung's Galaxy A-series and Apple's iPhone SE, the Pixel 10a leans into smart software-driven photography rather than just hardware upgrades.
It also uses an improved Exynos modem for better efficiency—a nice touch if you're after speed without breaking the bank.