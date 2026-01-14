Google Pixel 10a arrives early in February 2026

Google's Pixel 10a is dropping mid-February, almost two months ahead of last year's release. It comes in four fresh colors—Obsidian (black), Fog (off-white), Lavender, and Berry—with your choice of 128GB or 256GB storage.

Quick look at the specs You get a sharp 6.28-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate.

Powered by the new Tensor G4 chip and paired with 8GB RAM, it packs a hefty 5100mAh battery supporting wired charging—so you're set for long days.

Cameras and price The Pixel 10a brings a solid camera setup: a main 48MP lens, plus a wide-angle and selfie camera (both at 13MP).

Expect pricing to start around the same range as the Pixel 9a, which was $329.9 for the base model.