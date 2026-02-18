Google Pixel 10a arrives in India with 5,100mAh battery

Google has launched its latest smartphone, the Pixel 10a, in India. The device is priced at ₹49,999 and is available for pre-order starting today. It will officially go on sale from March 6. The Pixel 10a comes in four color options: Lavender, Obsidian, Fog, and Berry. As part of launch offers, Google is offering a cashback of ₹3,000 on select HDFC Bank cards along with no-cost EMI options and an exchange bonus of ₹3,000.

Design The device gets an Actua display The Pixel 10a is said to be a mid-range smartphone that packs some of the best features from Google's flagship Pixel 10 series. The device has a 120Hz, 6.3-inch (1,080x2,424 pixels) Actua display with peak brightness of up to 3,000 nits. It is IP68-certified for dust and water resistance, and uses Corning Gorilla Glass 7i for screen protection.

Battery It packs a massive 5,100mAh battery The Pixel 10a packs a massive 5,100mAh battery that is rated to deliver over 30 hours of usage. It supports 30W wired charging and 10W wireless charging, offering more flexibility than many competitors in this price range. The device is powered by Google's Tensor G4 chip with Titan M2 security coprocessor for enhanced performance and security.

Photography The smartphone features a dual rear camera setup The Pixel 10a sports a dual rear camera system with a 48MP primary sensor and a 13MP ultra-wide lens. For selfies, it gets a 13MP shooter. On the software front, the device comes with Google's AI capabilities for real-time photo-taking guidance and optimizing group shots by automatically selecting more natural facial expressions.

