Google Pixel 11 series likely to come in these colors

The design of the Pixel 11 series is expected to be similar to previous Pixel models, with a signature pill-shaped camera island and a centered punch-hole selfie camera.

All models in the lineup are likely to sport a triple rear camera setup with wide, ultra-wide, and periscope telephoto lenses.

The standard Pixel 11 will reportedly come with a new 50MP primary sensor while Pro models will get upgraded main and telephoto sensors.