Google Pixel 11 series likely to come in these colors
What's the story
Google's upcoming flagship smartphone series, the Pixel 11, has been spotted in 36 official-looking renders from MyMobiles. The images reveal four color variants for the standard Pixel 11 model: Light Sterling (blue), Moss (green), Midnight Haze (dark gray) and Fuchsia (pink). Meanwhile, the Pro models, Pixel 11 Pro and Pixel 11 Pro XL, are likely to come in Pine (green), Light Fog (light green), Midnight Haze, and Dune (red with coral-copper finish).
Design details
Design and camera specifications
The design of the Pixel 11 series is expected to be similar to previous Pixel models, with a signature pill-shaped camera island and a centered punch-hole selfie camera.
All models in the lineup are likely to sport a triple rear camera setup with wide, ultra-wide, and periscope telephoto lenses.
The standard Pixel 11 will reportedly come with a new 50MP primary sensor while Pro models will get upgraded main and telephoto sensors.
Performance specs
What will be new in Pixel 11 series?
The Pixel 11 series is likely to run on Google's latest Tensor G6 chipset, the company's first 2nm processor built by TSMC.
The Pixel 11 series could also feature a new PowerVR GPU, Titan M3 security chip, and MediaTek M90 modem.
However, Google may ditch the 128GB storage variant for the Pixel 11 and opt for a base variant of 256GB across all models in the lineup.
Pricing predictions
How much will the Pixel 11 series cost?
A recent leak from Dealabs suggests that Google may increase the prices of the Pixel 11 lineup due to a memory chip shortage.
The standard Pixel 11 is expected to start at €999 for the 256GB variant, while its Pro counterpart could begin at €1,199.
The higher-end models - Pixel 11 Pro XL and Pixel 11 Pro Fold - are also likely to be pricier with starting prices around €1,999.