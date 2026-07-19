Google Pixel 11a to feature flagship Tensor G6 processor

The Pixel 11a's Tensor G6 chip is said to come with the same PowerVR DXT-48-1536 GPU as its predecessor, the G5.

However, it is expected to be better than the Mali-G715 in the previous generation's Tensor G4.

The major upgrade in this new model is that it will replace Samsung's Exynos modems with a MediaTek M90 modem, which should help with battery drain and dropped signals issues that have long plagued Tensor chips.