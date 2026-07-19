Google Pixel 11a to feature flagship Tensor G6 processor
What's the story
Google's upcoming Pixel 11a smartphone could be getting a major performance upgrade with the inclusion of the flagship-grade Tensor G6 processor. The news comes from Mystic Leaks, which claims that the new model will ditch the Tensor G5 found in the Pixel 10 and 10 Pro. This change is reverses Google's usual practice of using current processors for its 'a' series devices. For instance, the Pixel 10a shipped with the last-generation Tensor G4.
Tech specs
New model to replace Exynos modems
The Pixel 11a's Tensor G6 chip is said to come with the same PowerVR DXT-48-1536 GPU as its predecessor, the G5.
However, it is expected to be better than the Mali-G715 in the previous generation's Tensor G4.
The major upgrade in this new model is that it will replace Samsung's Exynos modems with a MediaTek M90 modem, which should help with battery drain and dropped signals issues that have long plagued Tensor chips.
Features
The phone will sport a 6.3-inch display
The Pixel 11a is likely to come with a slightly smaller 4,870mAh battery as compared to the 5,000mAh one in its predecessor.
However, efficiency improvements from the new processor could ensure that battery life remains the same or even improve slightly.
The phone will sport a 6.3-inch display with a resolution of 1080 x 2424 pixels and an adjustable refresh rate between 60Hz and 120Hz.