The upcoming Pixel 9 is set to offer a call recording feature with text transcripts, similar to Apple's planned feature for iOS 18.

In addition, Google is rumored to revamp the Panorama mode in the Pixel 9 series, following the removal of the Photo Sphere feature from the Pixel 8 series.

This redesign aims to modernize the photographic feature for users. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

It will also provide AI summaries for text transcriptions

Pixel 9 to offer call recording along with text transcripts

By Akash Pandey 11:20 am Jul 28, 202411:20 am

What's the story Google's forthcoming Pixel 9 series is speculated to introduce a "Call Notes" feature, enabling users to record phone calls and receive text transcripts, per information shared by tipster Dylan Roussel. This feature is also expected to utilize artificial intelligence (AI) for summarizing transcriptions, a capability already present in the Pixel's Recorder app. The "Call Notes" feature will likely be integrated into the Phone by Google app and may be powered by Gemini Nano for on-device privacy.

The country-by-country availability of the "Call Notes" feature remains uncertain. Note that Apple also plans to introduce a similar feature with live call recording and transcription capabilities on iOS 18. Apple has confirmed that users will be alerted when this feature is in use, and it will support multiple languages including English, Spanish, French, German, Japanese, Mandarin Chinese, Cantonese, and Portuguese. It is anticipated that Google will adopt comparable safety and privacy measures for its call recording feature.

Alongside the "Call Notes" feature, the Pixel 9 series is also rumored to introduce a "redesigned Panorama mode." This speculation follows Google's removal of the popular Photo Sphere feature from its Pixel 8 series. The existing Panorama mode has a user interface that dates back several years, leading some users to favor Photo Sphere over Panorama. The anticipated redesign aims to modernize and enhance this photographic feature for users.