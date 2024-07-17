In short Simplifying... In short Google's My Ad Center page allows users to control and customize the ads they see, including those related to sensitive topics.

Changes are immediate and only affect Google-controlled platforms.

Users can also manage their privacy settings, including the ability to stop Google from using personal information for ad serving.

'My Ad Center' page on your Google account is the gateway to controlling ads

Google showing you intrusive and sensitive ads? Here's your fix

By Mudit Dube 11:10 am Jul 17, 202411:10 am

What's the story Online advertisements, a ubiquitous part of our digital existence, can now be controlled by users to a significant extent. Google has provided its users with the ability to turn off ads related to sensitive topics such as alcohol, dating, gambling, pregnancy and parenting, and weight loss. To utilize this feature, users must be logged into their Google account and navigate to the My Ad Center page.

User guide

Navigating Google's ad control for sensitive topics

The My Ad Center page on a user's Google account is the gateway to controlling ads related to sensitive topics. This page provides comprehensive information about Google advertising, including recently shown ads and brands. Users can customize their ad preferences by accessing the Sensitive tab on this page. Here, they will find a list of sensitive topics that can be turned off with a simple click.

Flexibility

The changes made regarding sensitive ads are applied immediately

The changes made in the Sensitive tab on the My Ad Center page are applied immediately. Users have the flexibility to reverse these changes at any time by simply turning the toggle switch back on. However, it's important to note that this feature only affects ads in slots controlled by Google, including Google search results, Google Play Store, Google Shopping links, and Google Maps, as well as partner sites.

Customization

Additional features of Google's ad control system

Beyond sensitive topics, Google's My Ad Center page offers additional customization options. The Topics tab and Brands tab display topics and brands that Google believes the user is interested in. Users can sort these lists by recent or most seen ads and adjust their preferences using plus and minus buttons next to each topic or brand. This page also allows users to view recent topics, brands, and individual adverts served to them.

Privacy

Managing privacy settings in Google's ad control

Google's My Ad Center page also provides users with the ability to manage their privacy settings. This feature allows users to see what information Google uses when deciding which ads to serve them, including age, gender, marital status, and education level. All these details can be adjusted or deleted by the user. Furthermore, users can stop Google from using this information for ad serving by turning off Personalized ads at the top of the page.