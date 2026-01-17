Google Pixel 9a gets massive price cut—now available for $399

The Google Pixel 9a just dropped to $399 (down from $499), making it a solid deal for anyone eyeing a new phone. The discount covers the 128GB model in obsidian, porcelain, peony, and iris, plus the 256GB version is also cheaper now. The offer was first spotted on Amazon.

What's inside? You get a roomy 6.3-inch pOLED display with smooth refresh rates up to 120Hz, powered by Google's Tensor G4 chip.

The battery is huge at 5100mAh—think over a full day of use or up to four days in extreme saver mode.

Cameras & extras There's a sharp 48MP main camera and a handy 13MP ultrawide lens, with AI tools like Magic Eraser and Best Take for easy editing.

It's also dust and water resistant (IP68), which is rare at this price.