Google Pixel 9a is now just $299
Google just made its Pixel lineup a lot more tempting—Pixel 9a now starts at $399 for 128GB (or $499 for 256GB), thanks to a fresh $100 price cut.
The deal runs through August 17, 2025, right before the expected Pixel 10 launch, and is available at both the Google Store and Amazon.
Other Google devices are also on discount
This new Pixel 9a discount is double what we saw during Prime Day, making it the best offer yet.
Google's also dropped prices on other gear: grab the Pixel 8 Pro for $599 ($400 off) until August 19, or pick up a Pixel Watch 3 for $269 ($80 off) until August 9.
Even the Pixel Buds Pro are down to $189. If you've been eyeing a Google device, now's probably your moment.