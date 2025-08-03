Google Pixel 9a is now just $299

Other Google devices are also on discount

This new Pixel 9a discount is double what we saw during Prime Day, making it the best offer yet.

Google's also dropped prices on other gear: grab the Pixel 8 Pro for $599 ($400 off) until August 19, or pick up a Pixel Watch 3 for $269 ($80 off) until August 9.

Even the Pixel Buds Pro are down to $189. If you've been eyeing a Google device, now's probably your moment.