This new Pixel feature fixes your daily commute annoyances

Google has begun the wide rollout of its new "Transit mode" feature, aimed at enhancing the user experience while traveling on trains. It is an automated feature that adjusts phone settings to improve your daily commute. The update was first announced with the March 2026 Feature Drop. To enable it, users can head to Settings > Modes where they will find a new "Transit" option next to Do Not Disturb, Bedtime, and Driving modes.

User control Customizable settings in transit mode The Transit mode comes with a range of customizable settings. Users can control notification filters such as People, Apps, and Alarms, just like other modes. One unique feature of the Transit mode is its ability to turn on automatically when you're on a train journey. This makes it more convenient for users who don't want to manually activate the feature every time they board a train.

Customization options Volume and Bluetooth settings Under the "App settings" section of the Transit mode, users can customize their volume settings during transit. They can choose between Sound on, Vibrate only, or Silent modes. The feature also lets you enable Bluetooth automatically while commuting so that you can connect your headphones without any hassle. This level of personalization is what sets the Transit mode apart from other modes in Pixel devices.

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Commute updates Real-time commute notifications The Transit mode also offers an option to set up commute notifications. This feature gives real-time updates on departure times, delays, and alternative routes. The information is displayed in the 'At a Glance' section on your lockscreen and at the top of your homescreen. To set it up, users need to confirm their home and work addresses and enable Google Maps Timeline (Location history) with precise Background location for the Maps app.

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