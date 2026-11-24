You get a bright 1.49-inch AMOLED display protected by Gorilla Glass 5, powered by the Snapdragon W5 Gen 2 chip.

The battery lasts up to 40 hours, even with always-on display, and charges halfway in just 15 minutes.

Health sensors cover ECG, SpO2, and even monthly blood pressure summaries, while IP68 water resistance means you don't have to worry about splashes or sweat.

Plus, Gemini integration lets you use key features offline, handy when you're on the move.